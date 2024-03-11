Rights groups to grill witnesses at Marshalltown fire inquiry

The chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire has granted applications brought by several civil society organisations to cross-examine public officials of the City of Johannesburg.

During Monday’s proceedings, commission chairperson Sisi Khampepe, who is a retired Constitutional Court judge, granted the cross-examination applications brought by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri), Inner City Federation (ICF), and the Johannesburg Fire Victims Support Group.

The applications were brought in last Friday to cross-examine the public officials of the City of Johannesburg.

Osmond Mngomezulu argued for Seri and ICF’s applications, while Suvania Subroyen argued for the Joburg Fire Victims Support Group’s application.

Cross-examinations granted

Khampepe said the cross-examinations of the public officials would be in the best interests of the commission.

“Having heard the oral arguments presented by the parties before us, I am satisfied that the applications to cross-examine would be in the interests of the functions of this commission,” Khampepe said.

“In the result, I rule that the application to cross-examine is granted.”

She said some of the people who will be cross-examined include the CEO of the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), Helen Margaret Botes, and ANC Ward 124 councillor, Mongameli Mnyameni.

Botes testified for three days in February, explaining the ownership of the Usindiso Building and the role of the JPC.

Botes also gave testimony on the lease agreement that the city had with Usindiso Ministries. The unlawful occupation of the Usindiso Building was also included in her testimony, among others.

The order comes after a witness testified last week that Mnyameni turned a blind eye to illegal activities taking place at the Usindiso Building.

Mnyameni was also accused of planning to evict the residents of the Usindiso Building and rent it out.

Seventy-seven people killed

After the ruling, Khampepe postponed the proceedings until Tuesday at 10am at the request of advocate Ishmael Semenya SC, the evidence leader, who wanted to meet with all the legal teams to discuss scheduling a date for the witness cross-examination and testimony.

Seventy-seven people were killed when a fire broke out at the Usindiso Building on August 31 2023. The blaze left more than 80 people injured.

The commission, which is taking place at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, seeks to determine the cause of the fire and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the city centre.

It is expected to make a ruling and recommendations on who should shoulder the blame for the deaths, injuries, and homelessness of the victims of the blaze.

