Rights groups to probe Omotoso case outcome processes

Three Chapter 9 institutions have expressed that the judgement in the alleged rape case of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has brought to light alarming flaws in the legal system.

The three institutions; the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Rights Commission (CRL), and the Commission to Advance and Preserve Cultural and Religious Rights, said this on Thursday during a media briefing.

Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, chairperson of the CRL, said if these flaws are not fixed, it will jeopardise all attempts by society to combat femicide and gender-based violence (GBVF).

“The National Prosecuting Authority’s handling of the case may consequently discourage other victims from coming forward and open cases of rape or sexual abuse that takes place at sacred spaces in the hands of religious leaders and oGobela (traditional healer trainers),” she said.

Not convinced that justice was served

She said that they are not convinced that justice was served in the Omotoso case based on the ruling.

“In order to prevent future occurrences, it is critical that we independently examine the gaps the ruling highlights.”

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said the three commissions will conduct an inquiry into the processes. It will examine processes that led to the outcome of the case and other cases.

“The three commissions resolved to jointly conduct an inquiry into the processes that led to the outcome of the case. For that reason, several institutions and individuals will be called to appear at an inquiry in the next few months. This is to investigate the whole process and come up with possible recommendations.”

Release based on shortcomings, poor cross-examination by the NPA

Omotoso, who is the founder of Jesus Dominion International church, was arrested in April 2017. He was released after presiding judge Irma Schoeman highlighted the shortcomings and poor cross-examination by the NPA.

Omotoso’s church had its headquarters in Durban. It also had branches in other parts of South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

His accusers, including Cheryl Zondi, testified in court that they were recruited under the false pretence of receiving spiritual benefits.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content