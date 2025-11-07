Road Accident Fund board places top executives on suspension

The embattled Road Accident Fund has placed three senior executives on precautionary suspension and the head of the office of the chief executive on precautionary suspension.

This was confirmed by the RAF board, chaired on an interim basis by government procurement doyen Kenneth Brown, in a statement issued on Friday.

The suspended officials are Acting Chief Executive Officer Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni, Chief Financial Officer Bernice Potgieter, and Chief Governance Officer Mampe Kumalo. Their suspension is with immediate effect.

“The decision was taken to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into certain administrative and governance matters within the organisation.

“These precautionary measures do not in any way constitute a finding of wrongdoing against the affected officials but are intended to ensure the integrity and transparency of the investigative process.

“However, it reflects the board’s determination to act in the best interests of the organiasation, safeguard public trust, and uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct in the management of public funds,” said the statement.

