Road crash claims six lives in the Free State as holidaymakers return home

At least six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident following a T-bone collision between a sedan and a 22-seater minibus taxi on the R26 outside Mashaeng near Fouriesburg.

According to Arrive Alive, the accident occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 3 2026. It is alleged that a white Kia sedan with Free State registration was travelling from Mashaeng location towards Fouriesburg. The 21-year-old driver failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a white Mercedes-Benz 22-seater minibus taxi with Gauteng registration, travelling from Ficksburg to Pretoria.

Emergency services and law enforcement officials worked throughout the night to manage the scene. The injured were also provide assistance.

Injured were taken to hospital

The sedan had five occupants. Three people died at the scene, while two sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

The minibus taxi was carrying 22 occupants, including the driver. The driver and two passengers died at the scene. The remaining 19 occupants sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals in Bethlehem and Bohlokong.

The names of the deceased and injured have not been released. These will be released once their next of kin have been formally informed and identification processes have been completed.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

Joburg multi-vehicle crash

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) reported a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, January 4. They responded to the scene of the accident on the M1 Northbound before the Glenhove Road off-ramp in Houghton Estate.

Three motor vehicles were reportedly involved. Regrettably, two fatalities were confirmed on-site. JMPD officers and Fire and Rescue services were on hand to assist with reported entrapment in the wreckage.

The M1 North was completely closed to traffic at 11th Avenue. All northbound lanes were blocked to allow emergency services to operate and facilitate accident investigations.

Motorists were advised to avoid the M1 North between 11th Avenue and Glenhove Road. Heavy delays in the surrounding Houghton and Melrose areas were expected.

Alternative routes such as Oxford Road, Louis Botha Avenue and Jan Smuts Avenue were suggested.

The roadway was expected to remain closed for some time while the scene was being cleared and processed. Motorists were urged to drive with caution, yield to approaching emergency vehicles, and follow the instructions of JMPD officers directing traffic at diversion points.

