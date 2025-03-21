Road Freight Association slams disruptive EMPD officers’ protest

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called for urgent resolution in light of the recent protest by Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers.

The officers took to the streets to protest against overtime cuts, staff shortages, and a lack of essential resources.

Disruption and potential harm to citizens, businesses

RFA CEO Gavin Kelly expressed their concern regarding the disruption and potential harm caused to citizens and businesses.

He said the recent events that have affected day-to-day activities and operations in the Ekurhuleni region. And he said RFA’s position is that a prompt and peaceful resolution is essential.

“The [RFA] reminds the EMPD of their mandate and duty to ensure that citizens and businesses within their area of influence can ply their lives and businesses safely, without hindrance and with protection from unlawful actions. Well, that is what we hoped the focus of the EMPD would be,” said Kelly.

According to the RFA, what the officers did is unacceptable.

Unacceptable for officers of the law to disrupt services

“It is unacceptable to take matters that are under discussion to the streets. This is where members of the public are subjected to emotional stress, possible employment ramifications and operational impacts on businesses.

“Road freight runs on tight schedules. It has many perishable cargos that have very strict delivery requirements,” he added.

Kelly said many other cargoes have manufacturing deadlines, shipping deadlines and retail constraints.

Emergency vehicles disrupted

“On top of this, are the effect on employees [in taxis, busses and own transport] who could not fulfil their tasks. How many emergency vehicles, including police, ambulances, fire and rescue and hospital blood or organ services were prevented from performing their functions?

“The association understands factors relating to employer or employee relations. And it requests both parties to resolve these matters as speedily as possible. They must do so without negatively affecting the lives of innocent citizens, who are far removed from this matter.”

All parties concerned have promised to work toward a compromise. The protest that was deemed unlawful has subsequently been suspended.

