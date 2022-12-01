Road users urged to be responsible and obey traffic rules

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has urged South Africans to ensure their safety during the looming festive holidays.

The government recently launched the 2022 Safer Festive Season campaign under the theme “More boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility”.

Speaking during a cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Gungubele said by exercising extreme care and responsible behaviour, citizens will enjoy festive celebration with friends and family.

“To ensure the wellbeing and safety of all the residents and tourists in our country during the festive season and beyond, heightened police visibility will include intensified and integrated crime-prevention and crime-combating operations by the South African Police Service and other law-enforcement agencies,” Gungubele said.

“Cabinet calls on all people to work with law-enforcement authorities to keep our communities safe.”

He stated that as traffic volumes on national roads increase, all road users should remain vigilant and obey traffic rules and regulations, including speed limit.

“Do not drive while under the influence of alcohol, always wear your seatbelt, keep a safe following distance and stop at a safe place to rest after at least every three hours of driving. Be courteous to other road users, so that we can all reach our destinations safely.”

Sunday World

Author