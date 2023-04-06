Road users urged to observe rules this Easter weekend

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on road users to observe the rules of the road ahead of the long Easter weekend.

She said this as holidaymakers, tourist and religious groups are expected to flock to the roads on their way to various destinations across the country.

Chikunga said road safety is a collective responsibility that requires everyone to play a part in appreciating that roads are a shared space.

“As we travel to and from our various destinations, we urge all road users to observe all the rules of the road without exception and arrive alive during this period and beyond,” said Chikunga.

“Motorists, please ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy, adhere to the speed limit, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, avoid using cellphones while driving, buckle up and take regular breaks.”

She also urged pedestrians to cross the roads where and when it is permissible to do so, and to wear bright clothes when walking at night.

The 2023 Easter Arrive Alive campaign was recently launched under the theme #Zithibe, meaning resist the temptation, a clarion call to all road users to avoid reckless behaviour on the roads.

The government has warned that such behaviour will be met with the full might of the law.

“This is also a call to the traffic officers to resist the temptation to take bribes and allow offenders and those driving unroadworthy vehicles to go unpunished.

“The arm of the law is long and will reach everyone who think they can perpetuate lawlessness with impunity.”

The minister said the deployment of technology, such as number-plate recognition, mobile vehicle testing stations and hand-held devices such as the e-force, enable traffic officers to obtain real-time information about motor vehicles and assist to improve the enforcement of the law.

“Let us all ensure that we obey the rules of the road … and be determined to live beyond the Easter period,” said Chikunga.

