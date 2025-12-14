Roads agency board lifts CEO’s suspension despite serious allegations

The newly appointed board of the Cross Border Road Transport Agency (CBRTA) has lifted the suspension of its CEO, Lwazi Mboyi, following direct intervention from Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.

This decision comes despite a detailed whistleblower memorandum alleging serious maladministration and qualification fraud against Mboyi, which was sent to the former board, Creecy, parliament, and labour unions.

The memorandum, penned by senior agency officials including former employee Botsang Moiloa, catalogues a series of allegations claiming Mboyi was irregularly appointed and has since presided over a purge of staff.

Mboyi was initially suspended in October for administrative issues, but the Department of Transport later declared that suspension irregular, citing a lack of ministerial concurrence.

The whistleblowers allege that when Mboyi was appointed in April 2022, the job specifications for the CEO post were downgraded from requiring a master’s degree to only an honours degree, a change they claim was made to suit him.

They further contend that Mboyi falsely claimed to hold a master’s degree in official documents and agency reports, later instructing communications and HR personnel to alter these records to state “incomplete”.

This, they say, led to the unfair termination of the officials involved.

The document states Mboyi allegedly misrepresented both his undergraduate and honours qualifications from the University of Durban-Westville.

It questions why the previous board amended the requirements and approved his appointment without due diligence, while also approving over R100 000 for him to pursue a master’s degree at Stellenbosch University after his appointment.

Moiloa has expressed frustration that the CBRTA has failed to investigate these claims.

In response, CBRTA spokesperson Amanda Hlahleni dismissed the allegations as baseless and linked to an aggrieved former employee.

“The issues that are being raised bear resemblance to false and unproven allegations that have been perpetuated by an aggrieved former employee [Moiloa] who was dismissed three years ago for misrepresentation of his own qualifications,” Hlahleni stated.

She emphasised that despite repeated requests, no evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims against Mboyi and that the former employee lost his subsequent legal challenge at the Labour Court.

Regarding the suspension, Hlahleni confirmed the matter has been resolved by the

department.

The board’s decision to reinstate Mboyi, on the minister’s instruction, closes a chapter of internal turmoil but leaves unresolved the serious allegations levied by senior officials, raising questions about corporate governance and accountability at the state agency.

