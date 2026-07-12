Rob Ferreira Hospital in hot water in case before Health Ombud

The Office of the Health Ombudsman is assessing a complaint over allegations that patients at Mpumalanga’s Rob Ferreira Tertiary Hospital have been forced to bath in cold water for years, setting the stage for a potential investigation into conditions at one of the province’s busiest public hospitals.

The complaint, lodged by the Democratic Alliance (DA), alleges prolonged failures, including a lack of hot water, shortages of linen, beds and staff and deteriorating sanitation.

This week, the health ombud confirmed to Sunday World that it received and registered the complaint on July 8.

“The case will undergo screening by the Complaints Call Centre that includes risk rating of the complaint, which will determine whether it requires further investigation and assessment of whether the complaint falls within the mandate of the Office of the Health Ombud,” it said.

The DA and the South African Human Rights Commission conducted an oversight visit at the hospital, which led to the complaint.

DA provincial chairperson Bosman Grobler alleged that patients had endured years without hot water. “The DA has learnt that Mpumalanga’s tertiary hospital, Rob Ferreira, has not had hot water in the taps for more than four years, forcing nurses to bath patients with cold water even in winter months.

“Some visitors were seen bringing in kettles to heat water to bath and make tea for their relatives. Staff members who spoke to the DA on condition of anonymity told us that the hospital has not had hot water for more than four years and they had given up asking why.”

Grobler also alleged severe shortages of linen, beds and functioning ablution facilities. He said the conditions warranted intervention by the healthcare watchdog.

Mpumalanga Department of Health spokesperson Chris Nobela said the claims created a false impression of conditions at the province’s flagship tertiary hospital.

“Rob Ferreira Tertiary Hospital has not been without hot water for the past four years as alleged. While the hospital experienced intermittent challenges relating to portions of its water heating infrastructure during different periods, measures were implemented to ensure that critical services were not disrupted and that patients continued to receive quality healthcare services. As we speak, hot water is available.”

Nobela said ageing infrastructure had occasionally required repairs and upgrades.

He also disputed allegations of linen shortages, describing them as “misleading and devoid of context”.

The department further denied there was a shortage of beds, saying temporary delays occurred because many patients went directly to the tertiary facility, bypassing clinics and district hospitals.

The department acknowledged some operational challenges. It confirmed that blocked drainage had affected the mental health ward on July 1. It said the blockage was cleared on the same day and that five toilets in Ward 7 were repaired.

It conceded that specialised nursing shortages remained a challenge, as oncology and nephrology nurses were scarce.

The health ombud said that investigations into complex complaints could take up to 24 months. It added that if an investigation substantiated the allegations, its recommendations were binding and non-compliance could result in the suspension of all or part of a health establishment’s operating licence.