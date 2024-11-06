Robbery suspect dies, two injured in shoot-out with cops

Three Zimbabwean nationals linked to the robbery at Elukwatini, Mpumalanga in the early hours of Wednesday, were reportedly shot at by police in a shoot-out. One of them succumbed to his injuries, while two others sustained injuries and are in hospital.

According to police Captain Magonseni Nkosi, an investigation is underway following a business robbery.

Responded to a business robbery in progress

Nkosi said members of the SAPS from Elukwatini, in collaboration with a private security company, responded to a robbery in progress in one of the local filling stations at Nhlazatshe Crossings.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they got further information that the suspects had already committed the robbery. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The… robbers also took some betting vouchers then fled the scene,” he said.

As a result, an intelligent-driven operation was immediately instituted. which This led police and their counterparts from security industry to a rented room.

The law enforcers reportedly entered the premises and ordered the suspects to open the door.

“It was in that place where the three were cornered. Instead of complying to the instruction, the suspects fired some shots from inside the room. And police had no option but to fire back whilst penetrating the room.”

The three suspects were found inside the room with gunshot wounds.

Suspects traced to a local area, shoot-out ensued

Some of the items that were retrieved from the scene include an undisclosed amount of cash. A firearm was also retrieved at the scene, stated Nkosi.

He added that an investigation regarding this incident is ongoing. This includes the identity of the deceased person who died on arrival in hospital.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects are currently receiving medical treatment under police guard.

Similar incident in area claimed life of station commander

They are expected to appear at the Elukwatini magistrate’s court soon.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is expected to conduct an investigation. This is because members of the SAPS were involved in the shooting incident.

In December 2021, former station commander of Elukwatini SAPS, Colonel Beauty Marivate, was fatally shot. She was shot by suspects as she responded to a business robbery in the area.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content