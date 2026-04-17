Robert Mugabe’s son Bellarmine pleads guilty to gun charge

The son of late former Zimbabwean president, Bellarmine Mugabe, has pleaded guilty to charges including pointing a firearm and violating South Africa’s immigration laws following a shooting incident that left a young gardener hospitalised.

The case was heard on Friday at the Alexandra Regional Court after several postponements.

Mugabe appeared alongside his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, who entered guilty pleas to more serious charges, including attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, illegal immigration, and possession of ammunition.

The charges stem from an incident in which a 23-year-old gardener was shot and later admitted to hospital.

During the court proceedings on Friday morning, Mugabe’s legal representative, Advocate Laurence Hodes, presented arguments in mitigation of sentence.

Hodes told the court that his client is willing to pay a fine and is seeking a non-custodial sentence. He also indicated that Mugabe is prepared to cover the costs of his own deportation to Zimbabwe.

In addition, the defence requested suspended sentences for both accused, arguing that such a penalty would serve as a sufficient warning.

Hodes further proposed that the court consider imposing a monetary fine and ordering compensation for the victim.

Both accused face a range of charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, defeating the ends of justice, and contraventions of immigration laws.

The investigating officer of the case told the court that Matonhodze is undocumented in SA.

Previously, authorities shared that the firearm used in the shooting was missing. However, on the attempted murder, the officer said the firearm used to commit the offence was illegal.

Both the accused were at the scene.

The matter has been postponed to April 24 to ascertain whether the victim, now known as Sipho Mahlangu, was compensated and to get details on where the firearm that was used is.

ALSO READ: No plea agreement reached in attempted murder case involving Robert Mugabe’s son

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content