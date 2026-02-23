Robert Mugabe’s son Bellarmine slapped with two more charges

After a prolonged delay, proceedings against late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Mugabe (28), and his bodyguard, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, began at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The pair were initially taken to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court despite their charge sheet being filed in Alexandra, pushing for an intervention from Magistrate Renier Boshoff.

Boshoff requested that the state prosecutor arrange for the accused to be transported to the correct court, or he will strike the case off the roll.

Charge sheet grows

The accused appeared on charges of attempted murder, however, the state added two more charges, which are defeating the ends of justice and possession of a firearm.

This after a gardener who worked for the Mugabes was shot and wounded at their home on Thursday.

The suspects arrived dressed in black and were represented by attorneys Jason Saus and Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

State to oppose bail

Prosecutor Lufuno Maphiri told the court that the state would oppose their immediate release on bail.

“The state still needs the profiling of both accused persons and also to check their status in the Republic of South Africa from Home Affairs. At this stage the investigations are not done; they are far from over,” said Maphiri.

Mnguni indicated that the defence would postpone its bail application to March 3, while the state continues its investigation.

Administrative confusion

Outside court, Mnguni suggested that the accused’s earlier transfer to Randburg reflected administrative confusion.

“That emanated from the police station where they were being held. The magistrate wasn’t pleased about that, but they were ultimately brought before court,” he said.

Mnguni declined to comment on the additional charges or on the relationship between the accused.

“We cannot speak too much on that at this stage; we still need to get instructions from our clients. As the prosecutor stated that the investigation from the SAPS is still ongoing, we are still waiting for those to be finalised.”

The men were arrested on Thursday and have been kept in police custody since.

Gardener in hospital

The gardener, identified as Sipho Mahlangu, remains in hospital while the police are still searching for the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

Sunday World understands that Mahlangu had gone to the Mugabe residence to request reinstatement after allegedly being dismissed. During discussions, a fight reportedly broke out and a gun discharged, leaving him injured.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content