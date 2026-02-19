Robert Mugabe’s son nabbed after gardener was shot and injured

The police have arrested the son of Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years until his resignation in 2017.

It has been reported that Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of the late statesman and his second wife, Grace Mugabe, was nabbed at a house in the affluent Johannesburg suburb of Hyde Park.

The young Mugabe and the gardener at the opulent home got into a heated argument before the shooting, according to a Zimbabwean newspaper.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police will be investigating a case of attempted murder after a 23-year-old man was shot today, 19 February 2026 at Hyde Park.

“According to information at hand, the victim is an employee at this residence and has been taken to hospital.

She said the K9 unit, Bramley station detectives and forensic crime scene management are processing the scene and two men aged 28 and 33 years have been taken in for questioning. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are underway.

Arrested and released on bail

It is not the first time Bellarmine has faced legal trouble. Seven months ago, he was arrested and later released on bail following multiple charges, including assault.

The charges stemmed from an incident at a mining site, where Bellarmine and his bodyguards were taken into custody after a security guard was seriously injured during an alleged attack.

In 2017, Grace was accused of assaulting a model, Gabriella Engels, with an electrical extension cord at a Sandton hotel after she found her sons Bellarmine and Robert Mugabe Jr in the room.

This is a developing story

