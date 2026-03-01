Roedean probe uncovers failures after tennis saga

Roedean School SA is under mounting scrutiny after preliminary findings into the cancelled tennis fixture against King David School Linksfield revealed serious lapses in leadership and communication.

In a letter dated February 16, obtained by Sunday World, Roedean’s board disclosed that concerns raised by pupils ahead of the match were not “escalated, assessed or resolved through appropriate leadership processes”.

The correspondence forms part of the first phase of an investigation aimed at establishing the sequence of events that led to the fixture being forfeited.

According to the interim findings, the match was officially cancelled due to academic commitments. However, the board criticised how the situation was handled, pointing to breakdowns in communication and flawed decision-making at the leadership level.

It acknowledged that its initial understanding of events had been incomplete and accepted responsibility for acting on unverified information.

A second phase of the probe will examine governance structures, internal policies and the broader decision-making processes that culminated in the cancellation. The school has committed to sharing the final findings with its community.

The board also reaffirmed Roedean’s stance against antisemitism and all forms of discrimination.

The fallout from the cancelled fixture quickly escalated into a national controversy. King David’s team arrived ready to compete, only to find no opponents.

The incident ultimately led to the resignations of Roedean headmistress Phuti Mogale and board chairperson Dale Quaker. Thembi Mazibuko has since been appointed interim chairperson, with Claudia Bickford-Smith serving as deputy interim chairperson.

Concerns reportedly surfaced a day before the match when Mogale contacted King David head Lorraine Srage and indicated that some Roedean parents were uncomfortable with the fixture proceeding because their opponents were from a Jewish school. A formal letter confirming the forfeiture was later sent and acknowledged.

However, Mogale allegedly made a subsequent call indicating the match would go ahead, a reversal that deepened confusion when King David players arrived to a no-show.

The dispute spilt into the public domain, prompting Roedean to convene a town hall meeting with parents, where it was agreed that an investigation should be launched.

Some parents argued that pupils had been emotionally affected after seeing images related to the war in Gaza during a previous sporting encounter at King David Linksfield in 2024. Others insisted that Roedean should remain firmly apolitical and avoid allowing global conflicts to influence school activities.

Parents also expressed frustration that King David’s account of events appeared to dominate public discourse while Roedean was still determining its position.

Although Roedean has issued an apology, King David maintained that the matter cannot simply be closed.

Rabbi Ricky Seeff, general director of King David School, previously told Sunday World that reconciliation would only be meaningful through normal sporting engagement rather than public statements.

He described the cancellation as discriminatory and cautioned against allowing international conflicts to interfere with education, calling for zero tolerance toward discrimination in schools.