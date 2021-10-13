Rogue police officer convicted for corruption

Johannesburg- The former member of the SAPS Crime Intelligence Detective Khangelani Ngejane, 52, was convicted on Wednesday by the Mount Frere Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption.

Ngejane who was a member of the Crime Intelligence Division at Mount Frere police station tried to solicit a bribe from the suspect who turned state witness after she was acquitted in a murder case.

The Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that the convicted former police officer had approached the state witness in 2013 and told her that the case against her was reinstated, meaning that she was no longer a state witness but a murder suspect.

“The convict had approached that state witness and told her that her case was back on the roll and if she wanted to make the docket disappear, she would have to make a payment of R20 000 in installments. The state witness paid R5 000, and when she had to pay another money, which was the remaining R15 000, she went to the police to report a criminal complaint that she was being extorted cash by the convict. A sting operation was set up, where the former police officer was trapped with the money that the police had recovered,” said Mgolodela.

She also said that the former detective was hauled to the disciplinary hearing, and he was fired from the SAPS for his unethical conduct and corruption.

Mgolodela said that the convict had appeared in court numerous times since the matter was started to be investigated and finally the court had secured his conviction.

Ngejane will be sentenced on 19 October at Lusikisiki Regional court.

Sunday World

Author



Bongani Mdakane