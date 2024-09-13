Roman’s Pizza investigates after disturbing video goes viral

Roman’s Pizza, one of the largest pizza chains, has addressed social media users’ concerns regarding a video that was recently shared about its franchise in Mayfield Square Shopping Centre in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg.

One of Roman’s Pizza’s workers can be seen in the video dusting off pizza boxes that have already been used once.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Roman’s Pizza CEO John Nicolakakis said that the actions depicted in the video are not consistent with the brand.

Tight operational procedures

“We would like to reassure the public and our esteemed customers that this is not within our brand.

“To guarantee the quality and safety of our products, we at Roman’s Pizza take pleasure in our customer service and follow tight operational procedures,” said Nicolakakis.

He added that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that compromises their brand, products, procedures, and hygiene standards.

“The actions of the employees in the video do not reflect the standard practices of our organisation,” he said.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We will leave no box unturned to ensure that our high standards are upheld.”

Investigation underway

Nicolakakis asserts that their clients’ loyalty and trust are extremely important to them.

He said: “We are deeply disturbed by this incident.

“We want to assure our customers that we are investigating this matter thoroughly and will take swift action to address any non-compliance with our standards.

“Once again, we appreciate the loyalty and trust our customers have placed in us over the last 30 years and will continue to work hard to maintain the standards they have come to expect from us.”

