Royal AM has no case – lawyer

The relegation/promotion dogfight between Royal AM and Sekhukhune United FC continues unabated. Both teams are now playing in the prestigious PSL but Royal AM is still disputing Sekhukhune being crowned champions of the GladAfrica Championship.

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has taken the matter to the highest court for sport in the world, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On Thursday there were preliminary hearings for the CAS panel to make an assessment regarding whether they should issue a preliminary decision on the issues.

Sekhukhune’s legal representative Advocate Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse said: “There was a sitting. The parties that made representations were Royal AM, the PSL and Sekhukhune United and we are due to get the outcome on 29 April.

“If it is deemed fit on the preliminary hearing and findings, that Royal AM has the right to come before CAS and if CAS says they do have the jurisdiction, then they will give us a date for the main matter to be heard. “There’s no merit to their [Royal AM’s] case.

The matter has been taken to every court in the land. So, whether on the preliminary issues or the main merit, I can respectfully say that there’s very little to no prospects of them winning the case .” MaMkhize’s club is still challenging and appealing against Safa arbitrator Hilton Epstein’s ruling that Sekhukhune is declared the first division winner.

Sekhukhune were awarded the maximum three points and a 3-0 result by Epstein for their match against Polokwane City, who did not comply with the NSL handbook that says GladAfrica Championship clubs must have five under-23 players on the match-day team list. As a result, Sekhukhune was given an automatic promotion to the PSL and crowned champions.

“We are just waiting for the ruling, which will determine whether it has merit or not,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe. Royal AM legal representative Leruma Thobejane was not available for comment.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author