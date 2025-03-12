Royal council moves to stop march against Queen Masalanabo

The Balobedu Royal Council in Limpopo has taken steps to block a “sponsored” march to the Union Buildings, which it claims is being used to undermine Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII’s authority.

The march, planned for Thursday, is allegedly being organised by Prince Mpapatla Modjadji and other alleged collaborators.

In a statement, the council accused Prince Mpapatla of using intimidation and financial coercion to fund the event, describing the march as an attempt to put the government under pressure to reverse President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Queen Masalanabo as the legitimate ruler of the Balobedu.

Traditionally, the monarchy follows a matrilineal succession system, and the queen is officially crowned as the rightful heir after reaching adulthood.

However, the council claims that Prince Mpapatla and his allies have refused to accept this transition and have continued to operate as though they hold authority.

Distortion of Balobedu customs

“Prince Mpapatla was entrusted with the role of regent for Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII during her minority,” the royal council stated.

“However, his regency lawfully ceased upon Her Majesty reaching the age of majority.”

The council also accused Prince Mpapatla of attempting to install Prince Lekukela as king, despite the Balobedu monarchy being historically ruled by a queen.

“This deliberate distortion of Balobedu customs is destabilising and unacceptable,” the statement reads.

The council further alleged that the march was not an organic demonstration but a financially manipulated event, with businesspeople and traditional leaders allegedly being forced to fund it.

“It has been alleged that businessmen are being threatened with the withdrawal of their operating licences should they refuse to donate.

“Similarly, headmen are being threatened with removal from their positions if they fail to contribute financially,” reads the statment in part.

A letter attributed to the Modjadji Traditional Forum has been widely circulated, calling for financial contributions for transport and catering.

In response, the royal council is now taking urgent steps to prevent the march from happening.

Traditional leaders urged to resist intimidation

It confirmed plans to engage the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Office of the Premier to stop what it calls “illegal operations”.

“The council will take immediate measures to halt all illegal operations and prevent the unauthorised use of state resources,” it stated.

It further urged business owners and traditional leaders to reject intimidation and refuse to fund the march, assuring them that Queen Masalanabo’s rule remains intact.

Despite the dispute, the royal council reaffirmed its commitment to Queen Masalanabo’s upcoming coronation.

“The queenship and the monarchy are in no way under threat. However, necessary steps must be taken to eradicate corruption and confusion.”

Attempts to obtain comment from Prince Mpapatla were unsuccessful as his phone rang without being answered. He also did not respond to WhatsApp messages sent to him.

