Royal family unveils Rain Queen’s new leadership structures

Her Majesty the Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji met with the Balobedu royal family for the first time since President Cyril Ramaphosa gave her official recognition.

The meeting, which was held on Sunday, was attended by members of the royal family, including Mohale, Mokoto, Mahasha, Modika, Malematja, Ramafalo, and Modjadji.

“This was the first official meeting with Her Majesty following the legal recognition and issuance of the certificate,” read the statement from the royal family.

“Discussions focused on key matters concerning the history of the Balobedu royal nation, its laws of succession, and governance structures.”

Governance structures

The meeting also discussed the formation of royal committees and governance structures.

“Steps were taken to establish and formalise various committees to support the administration of the royal family’s affairs.

“The royal family formally acknowledged its identification of the queen, and Her Majesty announced her royal council.”

It was decided at the meeting to establish governance structures, including the queen’s office, which is in charge of royal administration and engagements, and the Balobedu royal council, which is tasked with governance and advisory functions.

The Balobedu Royal Authority will also be established in accordance with the Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Act.

The royal family confirmed the formation of the Modjadji Traditional Council under the leadership of chief William Phetola Mokoto from the royal court.

Coronation date

It also announced preparations for the coronation.

“The royal council will facilitate the establishment of the queen’s council, which will include all senior traditional leaders.

“The royal authority will engage the ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, as well as the office of the premier of Limpopo, regarding the formation of local organising committees.

“The coronation date will be announced by the government upon final agreement with the royal council.

“Her Majesty, the queen, expresses her sincere appreciation to everyone who has walked this journey with her, from its inception to this historic moment.

“She specifically acknowledges the unwavering support of the royal family and the Balobedu nation at large,” read the statement.

