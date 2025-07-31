Royal houses lash King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo over Oscar Mabuyane insults

The royal houses of AmaNdungwana and AmaQiya in the Eastern Cape have issued a scathing condemnation of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for his unbecoming and irregular remarks targeting Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

This after the statements he made during an event in Cape Town at the weekend during the EFF rally.

The remarks have been labelled as derogatory and irresponsible by the traditional leaders, who expressed deep dismay at the king’s conduct.

An unwarranted offence to Mabyane

In a joint statement, the royal houses described the king’s comments as an offence to Mabuyane. They refer to Mabuyane as a democratically elected official, father, and son of the soil, who deserves respect.

They criticised Dalindyebo for repeatedly attacking the premier at public events. And they called such behaviour totally unacceptable and unbecoming of a monarch.

“The royal houses of AmaNdungwana and AmaQiya are dismayed that, whenever the king gets an opportunity in any event, he attacks premier Mabuyane, which is totally unacceptable,” said the statement.

The two royal houses have called for the King of AmaDlomo to engage in dialogue to resolve any differences or resentments.

They further demanded a written and public apology from the King. This along with the removal of his messages from all social media platforms.

“We are demanding a written and a public apology. And a removal of his unscrupulous messages from all the social media platforms. Where this type of behaviour continues, further critical steps will be taken, which could lead to a point of no return. And we humbly request our government to intervene and warn the ‘king’ about this boyish and bullying behaviour.”

Contralesa wants answers

Provincial Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa in the Eastern Cape [Contralesa] also lambasted the king. Its chairperson, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, said such conduct is unacceptable.

“Following complaints from the AmaNdungwane and Hlanga (Qhiya) Royal Houses and numerous citizens, we have sought an urgent meeting with His Majesty to address these irresponsible statements, which tarnish the dignity of our traditional leadership institution.

“While our Constitution permits political affiliations, such conduct is unacceptable,” said Nonkonyana.

At the rally, Dalindyebo ordered the crowds to say voetsek suspended Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. Also to Minister Gwede Mantashe and to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Oscar Mabuyane is a thing to be thrown in the pigsty and be eaten by the AbaThembu pigs. They are hungry, they want to eat Oscar’s bums. Our pigs will be fed the bums of Oscar, the sellers of Africa, the lairs our nation,” said Dalindyebo.

