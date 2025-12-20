RTMC probes Klerksdorp shooting as four traffic cops are suspended

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has launched an investigation into a shooting incident involving four National Traffic Police officers in Klerksdorp, North West.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, is being treated with seriousness by the RTMC, which has placed the officers on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of preliminary investigations.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the RTMC said the suspensions would remain in place until clarity is obtained on whether formal disciplinary action should follow.

“The RTMC expects all law enforcement officers to conduct themselves at all times in line with their oath of office,” the corporation said.

The four officers have since been arrested and are currently in custody, where they are expected to apply for bail. The RTMC said it is awaiting the outcome of the court process before taking further steps.

The investigation comes amid growing public concern over the conduct of law enforcement officials and the use of firearms during policing operations.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that further details will be communicated once the legal process has unfolded.

