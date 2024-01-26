‘Rude’ man sentenced to life for attempted murder of girlfriend

Another life sentence has once again brought attention to the wave of extremely violent gender-based attacks on women in the North West.

This time the culprit is one Joel Lempaletse Moatshe, who this week was sentenced to life in prison for an attempted murder charge.

The Mogwase regional court near Rustenburg heard how Moatshe, 41, nearly killed his girlfriend in 2022. The court heard how he attacked his 26-year-old girlfriend on the streets on two occasions in that year.

On August 16, 2022, Moatshe assaulted his girlfriend with open hands and fled afterwards. Members of the community gathered after hearing her scream.

“They went after the accused at his workplace, where they conducted a citizen’s arrest and handed him over to the authorities. A case of assault was registered, he got bail, and a protection order was granted against him,” the National Prosecuting Authority’s Henry Mamothame Moatshe said.

Mamothame said that on October 12, 2022, the accused met his girlfriend while she was on her way to work and attacked her with a knife.

“He stabbed her several times on her stomach, leaving it exposed, and also on her hand and back.

“Her colleagues came to her rescue when they heard her scream for help. The accused fled from the scene while she was rushed to a medical facility. The accused was rearrested, and the court denied him bail. He pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him.”

Magistrate Lebogang Raborife noted the remorseless posture displayed by Moatshe, describing him as being disrespectful to the victim and the legal system.

Society must unite against GBV

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, lauded Warrant Officer Sandstone Molefe and the court officials for ensuring justice was served.

She also urged society to unite in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

In another case of GBV and femicide in the North West, on Thursday, Sithandile Ndlobothi, 36, was sentenced to life behind bars. He faced a murder charge after beating his wife to death over allegations of infidelity.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content