Rugby in mourning after death of ex-Springbok Women captain Lusanda Dumke

Former Springbok Women captain Lusanda Dumke has died.

Dumke, aged 29, passed away on Tuesday following a battle with a rare form of gastric cancer. Her death has left the rugby community deeply saddened.

Dumke earned 33 Test caps for the Springbok Women and served as captain of the national team.

She also played a key role in the success of the Bulls Daisies, leading the team to three consecutive women’s premier division titles.

Her performances and leadership made her a key figure in the growth of women’s rugby in the country.

The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, paid tribute to Dumke, describing her as a player who represented the nation with pride.

“Lusanda will be remembered as a leader who carried the hopes of her teammates and the pride of her nation every time she stepped onto the field.

“She represented courage, discipline, and an unbreakable competitive spirit. Her passing is a devastating loss for the rugby community and the country.

“We honour her contribution, her leadership, and the doors she opened for future generations,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie, together with Deputy Sport Minister Peace Mabe, said women’s rugby had grown significantly during the period Dumke dedicated herself to the sport.

Courageous woman

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also paid tribute, describing Dumke as a courageous woman far beyond her years.

“She played the game with heart and humility, always giving everything she had for her team,” said Alexander.

“Her work ethic, toughness, and selfless commitment set the standard, and she led by example every time she stepped onto the field.

“Even in the face of immense personal challenge, she carried herself with dignity and strength, inspiring those around her on and off the field.

“Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the example she set, and the pride with which she represented her country.”

She established herself as a key player in the Springbok Women team and was first named captain in 2021 during a two-match series against Kenya in Stellenbosch.

She later led the national side against Australia in 2024.

Dumke was part of the Springbok Women squad at the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, featuring in all the pool matches against France, Fiji, and England.

Her final international appearance was against Italy at the WXV 2 tournament in Cape Town in 2024. Over her Test career, she scored a total of 10 tries.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content