Ruthless Hillbrow gang’s crime spree cut short

The police have arrested a feared gang of criminals who struck panic in and around the streets of Hillbrow in Johannesburg.

The three suspects, who can be seen on social media videos strangling and robbing unsuspecting victims along the Twist and Peterson streets, now face charges of common robbery after they were caught in the act.

Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, said an undercover team of police officers was stationed at a certain location on New Year’s eve to observe and pounce on the gang.

“While observing, four males attacked an unsuspecting male victim. One suspect was strangling the victim while the rest were searching him. The officers quickly moved in and swiftly managed to apprehend the three suspects,” Fihla said.

The trio is said to be a part of a wanted group of criminals that has been terrorising the Hillbrow community. The criminals, who are said to have been utiliting the Vannin Court as their hideout, are expected in court soon.

