SA celebrates Workers’ Day with well wishes from government

Government has sent its appreciation and well wishes to all workers as South Africa marks International Workers’ Day on May 1 2025.

The International Workers’ Day, also called Labour Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes. The day is promoted by the international labour movement, and occurs every year on May 1.

It is observed with a public holiday in the country.

Apart from the EFF Workers’ Day rally in North West and the SACP, most political parties did not mark the day with the usual fiery big rallies.

Sacrifices and victories of workers and trade unions

Acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Terry Vandayar, called on South Africans to reflect on the importance of the day.

“This day is an important reminder of the sacrifices and victories of workers and trade unions. Their victories in the fight for fair employment standards and solidarity. Government remains committed to protecting workers’ rights. And it does so through progressive legislation such as the Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the Employment Equity Act, and the Skills Development Act.

“We call on all citizens to pay tribute to South Africa’s workers, especially the frontline heroes. Those who continue to serve with dedication even on public holidays. We salute you,” Vandayar said.

Solidarity with workers

Meanwhile, the Department of Correctional Services National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, highlighted the department’s solidarity with workers.

“We want to send a message to workers’ representatives. Also to trade unions, those that organise and mobilise workers to ensure that workers’ rights are observed. We have a joint mandate with workers’ representatives. Together we ensure that the wellness and health of our workers is always at its best. To ensure that our workers have conducive working environments.

“We also share a joint mandate of ensuring that the working conditions are improved and [that they get] benefits…

“To all our workers, we are saying, ‘Happy Workers’ Day’,” he said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content