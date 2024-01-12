SA company scoops top inaugural media innovator award in the UK

A South African-based company operating in the digital marketing and communications space has been bestowed the inaugural media innovator award by the Innovation in Business Magazine in the UK.

Marcomm Group, founded by Sello Ramosepele, said receiving the award was testament of the hard work and dedication by the company in the digital marketing and communications space.

Ramosepele expressed his gratitude about his company’s achievement.

“This award is a testament to the relentless dedication of the entire Marcomm Group team. It mirrors our commitment to pioneering innovation in digital marketing and communications,” said Ramosepele.

“We are honored by this recognition and remain steadfast in our mission to provide groundbreaking solutions for our clients.

The company said: “Marcomm Group, the brainchild of visionary founder Sello Ramosepele, proudly announces its resounding success as a recipient of the inaugural Media Innovator Award presented by Innovation in Business Magazine, United Kingdom.

“This prestigious accolade reaffirms Marcomm Group’s pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of innovative digital marketing and communications.

“In its debut year, the Media Innovator Awards spotlight outstanding accomplishments in the media industry, and Marcomm Group stands at the forefront, leading the charge in inventive storytelling and transformative digital marketing solutions.”

Growing in leaps and bounds

It said receiving the award signifies that Marcomm Group is growing in leaps and bounds.

“Rooted in the creative vision of Sello Ramosepele, Marcomm Group has become synonymous with cutting-edge strategies and unparalleled excellence.

“The recognition received from the Media Innovator Awards speaks volumes about the agency’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in an ever-evolving industry,” said the company.

It added that the award signifies Marcomm Group’s unique contributions to diverse segments of the media industry, from B2B content and project management to experiential marketing.

The company explained: “It underlines the agency’s distinct position and growth trajectory in a highly competitive sector.

“Marcomm Group extends its gratitude for this distinguished acknowledgment and emphasises its ongoing commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that redefine the standards of digital marketing and communications.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content