SA condemns military takeover in Burkina Faso

Johannesburg- The South African government has condemned the coup d’état in Burkina Faso and is calling on the military to return to their barracks and restore democracy.

According to France24, a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris, a military coup has taken place in the West African country.

“Soldiers took to the airwaves of the State broadcaster to announce that President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré had been deposed. The Constitution has been suspended, the government and parliament dissolved. Land and air borders have been shut,” the channel said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Tuesday said government agrees with the views of the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) that soldiers should return to the barracks and use dialogue with the authorities to resolve all problems.

“There can never be a military solution to issues of this nature, dialogue and negotiation are the only means of resolving conflict and arriving at lasting resolutions,” said the department.

In addition, the department said the loss of lives must be avoided at all costs and that all stakeholders should commit to discussions.

“The South African government strongly rejects unlawful seizure of power by any group or individual as this reverses democracy and development and retards the realisation of Africa’s aspiration for a better Africa as set out in our Agenda 2063.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has also denounced the takeover.

“I am following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern and strongly condemn any attempt to take over a government by the force of arms. Coup leaders must lay down their arms and ensure the safety of the President and the protection of the country’s institutions,” the UN Secretary António Guterres tweeted on Monday.

Al Jazeera is reporting that the whereabouts of President Kaboré, who won a second term in the 2020 elections, remains unknown.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author