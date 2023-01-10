SA condemns riots in Brazil, reaffirms support for Da Silva

South Africa has issued a statement strongly condemning the events that took place in Brazil on Sunday.

The rioters stormed the congress and supreme court buildings in the capital city, Brasilia. According to media reports, about 1 500 people have been held over Sunday’s riots. The riots erupted a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in after October’s election that divided the nation.

“South Africa notes that the majority of the people of Brazil accepted the outcome of last year’s free and fair general elections. The actions of the rioters will not succeed in undermining the will of the majority,” said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

It said South Africa reaffirms its recognition of, and confidence in Da Silva’s democratically elected government.

Political consultations with Turkey

Meanwhile, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, was expected to host her Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Pretoria on Tuesday for political consultations.

It is expected that Çavuşoğlu’s visit will enhance political and economic relations between the two countries and deepen understanding of regional and multilateral issues.

“South Africa and Turkey maintain strategic bilateral political, economic and cultural relations that were established in 1991,” said the department.

“Bilateral trade between the two countries has seen a gradual growth over recent years. During the period from April to November 2022, South African exports to Turkey increased by approximately 18%.

“Turkey remains a key investment partner for South Africa and has already invested in several projects with direct capital investment estimated at about R156.80-million over the past decade.”

During the Investment Conference hosted in March 2022 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Defy, owned by the Turkish-based company Arçelik, declared a R317-million pledge toward its goods-manufacturing plant in KwaZulu-Natal.

In September 2022, Turkey was the single largest country contributor at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo with 25 companies, doubling the space it had in 2018. – SAnews.gov.za

