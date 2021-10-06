SA Digital Vaccine certificate still ‘in testing phase’

Johannesburg – The National Department of Health has pleaded for patience as the Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate system is expected to officially launch later during the week.

“The department is currently at the testing phase of the system to troubleshoot all possible glitches ahead of the official launch later this week,” the department said in a statement.

Thus, the system is not yet officially functional in a live environment which will enable vaccinated individuals to access and download certificates,” said spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Although some people may have already managed to download their certificates, Mohale said they have to build up and enforce security to secure personal data.

As a result, the Covid-19 vaccinations certificates will be rolled out in due time.

“Thus, we request members of the public to exercise patience while we implement the final refinement as we prepare to officially launch the first version of the Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate,” he said.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu