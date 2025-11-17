SA exporters chase bold new markets in Saudi Arabia

A group of South African exporters returned home this week after travelling through Riyadh on a high-stakes trade mission that exposed 12 local companies to one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing markets.

Sunday World spoke to the participating entrepreneurs and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) officials who drove the initiative.

Boikano Sikwane, CEO of Chuck Chilli Foods, one of the companies represented on the trip, said the mission came at a time when demand for bold flavours in the Middle East aligned perfectly with its flagship product. Sikwane said the business had grown far beyond its humble beginnings.

“We are available in over 250 stores across South Africa, and we intend to be a part of every retailer nationwide,” she said.

Sikwane said the Saudi food culture was a natural fit for her company’s chilli condiment.

“People in the Middle East enjoy a rich diversity of food that is deep in flavours and freshness, and our chilli with the undeniable South African tease is a bold and exciting addition to their diverse medley of flavours.”

She said the mission marked a milestone in the brand’s evolution. “From the home garage to the world,” Sikwane said.

PMB Health and Safety Services, another participant, said the trade mission represented a breakthrough moment in its export ambitions. The company manufactures world-class infection prevention and control (IPC) products for hospitals and clinics.

“As a result, we are seeing traction in the local market for our products. Our new frontier is to contribute as a business to our country’s macroeconomic objectives by exporting our products,” said PMB’s Bruce Manuel.

South Africa’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mogobo Magabe, said the mission built on the momentum created after the kingdom lifted its ban on South African meat products in 2023.

“We have worked closely with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to ensure our facilities meet halal requirements.”

DTIC chief director for export promotion, Zanele Mkhize, said the initiative was anchored in a “market and product diversification strategy, as well as the butterfly approach,” which identifies 22 priority markets.

Mkhize said South Africa’s strongest opportunities in the region lay in “agriculture, agro-processing, automotive, capital equipment, infrastructure and engineering, healthcare and medical devices, chemicals and cosmetics”.

With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reshaping the kingdom into a diversified global hub, South African exporters who travelled to Riyadh believe they have taken the first step into a market that could reshape their future.

