SA extends its deadline for migration to digital television

To ensure that as many poor households as possible access broadcast services, government has extended the date for the switch-off of analogue to digital television.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi has secured cabinet’s support for an extension of the deadline for the analogue switch-off from December 31 to March 31 2025.

“Currently, approximately 467,000 indigent households, who are registered for government-provided set-top boxes [decoders] have not yet received them.

“There is no denying that the Broadcasting Digital Migration [BDM] project has dragged on for far too long, costing the government R1.23-billion for dual illumination, which refers to the simultaneous transmission of both analogue and digital signals.

“This process is costly and cannot be sustained indefinitely. This is especially at a time when the fiscus is under extreme pressure,” Malatsi said on Friday.

Delivery will be accelerated

Government’s immediate focus now is the new deadline. It said it will begin to aggressively accelerate the delivery and installation of decoders to impoverished households. This is to ensure that as many households as possible are prepared for the switch-off.

“Broadcasters are key stakeholders in this and will be instrumental in raising awareness to ensure that the rest of the free to air households have access to the necessary device to receive a digital signal.

“I appeal to all South Africa to help ensure that we migrate those households, which are still receiving analogue broadcasting transmission.

“We all have a role to play to ensure that the country transitions to digital broadcasting for better services, wider content and entertainment.”

Minister threatens anyone responsible for more delays with action

To prevent further delays, the minister has directed the director-general to implement disciplinary action for anyone responsible for failures within the department.

“We communicated this decision to broadcasters and relevant stakeholders in a meeting today and commit to continue working together with them on this project. Their commitment to ensuring that the free-to-air households migrate is critical to the success of this programme.

“The postponement of the analogue switch-off recognises the considerable delays that have plagued the BDM project and provides more time to migrate as many South Africans as possible before the final switch off,” Malatsi said.

SAnews.gov.za

