SA filmmakers, creatives invited to showcase talent in the US

Filmmakers, storytellers, and creatives from South Africa are encouraged to submit their work for the 29th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), which will be held in Miami Beach, Florida, from June 11–15, 2025.

This will help South African talent to get a unique chance to become internationally recognised and build industry relationships.

Platform that celebrates African multicultural experiences

ABFF is a leading platform that celebrates African multicultural experiences and empowers black artists.

According to Jeff Friday, founder of ABFF and CEO of NICE CROWD, the festival welcomes submissions in multiple categories. These include narrative features, documentaries, short films, and web series.

Friday encouraged participation, citing that ABFF is more than a festival but a gateway to international success.

“South African creatives will have the opportunity to gain global recognition, share authentic African stories with an international audience.

Biggest industry names

“Over the years, ABFF’s supporters and ambassadors include some of the biggest names in the industry. Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Magic Johnson, Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut, and for 2025, Nia Long and Larenz Tate will serve as co-ambassadors,” said Friday in a statement.

South African filmmakers can enter for free by sending a direct message “South Africa” to the official ABFF Instagram account. And they will get an opportunity to learn from industry leaders, participate in exclusive workshops and masterclasses led by top artists and studio executives.

The talent will also get to explore business and funding opportunities. They will connect with investors, distributors, and production companies actively seeking fresh talent.

Amplifying Black voices in cinema

Friday further highlighted the significance of this opportunity.

“ABFF has always been about amplifying Black voices in cinema. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a movement celebrating Black excellence in film. South African filmmakers bring powerful, untold stories that deserve a global stage. We are excited to welcome them to this year’s festival. And we look forward to fostering meaningful cultural exchanges through film.”

Final submission deadline is February 28, 2025.

