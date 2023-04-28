SA government under pressure over Putin’s arrest warrant

The South African government is currently facing pressure to decide whether or not to execute an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes.

The warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and Putin is expected to visit South Africa in August for the BRICS summit in Cape Town.

During a media briefing, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that the government is considering various legal options regarding Putin’s visit. She noted that the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will be responsible for making the decision.

The IMC includes the Minister of Employment and Labour, the Minister of Transport, the Minister of Police, and the Minister of Home Affairs.

Ntshavheni also mentioned that the US is not a signatory to the Rome Statutes, and therefore does not recognise ICC arrest warrants for their soldiers who have violated human rights in other countries. Similarly, the Russian Federation is also not a signatory to the ICC.

“The work of the IMC is to consider the various options with regard to President Putin. The government of the United States indicated that they are not signatories to the Rome Statutes and therefore the ICC cannot issue a warrant of arrest on their soldiers who have violated human rights and slaughtered men, women, and children in a number of countries and they said if the ICC does that, they will sanction them.

“Equally, the federation of the Russian Republic is not a signatory to the ICC and there are rules that the ICC must compile,” Ntshavheni said.

Furthermore, Ntshavheni responded to Western Cape Premier Allen Winde’s statement that Putin would be arrested if he set foot in the province.

She emphasised that the Western Cape is not an independent republic and that the rules and laws of the country apply to all provinces.

“The Western Cape is not an independent republic out of South Africa. The rules and laws that apply in the Western Cape are those of the country. Premier Winde can dream about whatever,” she said.

During the state visit of the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the ANC had resolved to withdraw from the ICC.

This statement was supported by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, who reiterated the decision during a media briefing on the same day.

However, the ANC and the presidency later reversed their position and clarified that South Africa remains a signatory to the ICC.

Ntshavheni addressed the issue and stated that there was no misinformation regarding the decision and that the president’s statement was made in reference to the governing party’s discussion on the matter.

“The president spoke on the decision of the governing party on that same day the governing party clarified the decisions of its own meetings and the various options that they are considering. There was no misinformation,” said Ntshavheni.

