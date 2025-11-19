SA Heroes Awards celebrate ordinary citizens who are making a difference

The 7th Annual South African Heroes Awards (SAHAs) will honour South Africa’s unsung heroes in a glamorous ceremony on November 29 at M1 Studios in Auckland Park.

Under the theme “A Royal Celebration”, the evening promises a spectacular showcase featuring performances by Brenden Praise, Gabi & Mo, Khanyo Maphumulo, and several surprise guests.

According to SAHAs founder Amanda Matshaka, the event is dedicated to recognising ordinary citizens making an extraordinary difference in their communities.

Citizens who make a difference

“We celebrate unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make a meaningful impact in their communities,” said Matshaka.

“This year, we honour individuals such as Seth Mazibuko, a leader of the Soweto June 16, 1976 uprising. Also Zola Mbatha, a renowned attorney and rights activist. They will receive the Leader of Influence and Rights Activist of the Year awards, respectively,” she said.

Mazibuko was one of the students who led a protest against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at Orlando West Secondary School, continues to mentor young people through the June 16 Foundation. He focuses on education, economic participation, and social cohesion.

“I’m humbled and grateful to be honoured with this award,” said Mazibuko.

“In preserving the legacy of 1976, I work with young people through the June 16 Foundation. We tackle issues affecting youth, particularly education and economic inclusion.”

Disseminating legal education

Mbatha is the founder of Legacy Yezibaya and Community Legal Clinics. She has spent her career empowering communities through legal education. And her special focus has been on supporting the older people and those unaware of their legal rights.

“I’m deeply grateful to the South African Heroes Awards for this empowering honour,” Mbatha said.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough and look forward to continuing this journey of service.”

The ceremony will be co-hosted by media personality Samora Mangesi and actress-singer Gabisile Tshabalala.

This year’s nominees span a wide range of categorie. These include Youth Empowerment, Women Empowerment, Business Empowerment, Rural Development, Community Health, Specialised Care, Community Service, and Community Journalism & Media.

Tickets are available on Webtickets for R450.

The 2025 SAHAs are proudly sponsored by Mohlalefi Engineering, Cure Day Hospitals, LaGrace Properties, Murunwa Communications, Mpudulle Eye Centre, and Brace Training Institute.