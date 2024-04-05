SA is committed to peace-resolution efforts globally – Pandor

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to peace and conflict-resolution efforts on the continent and across the world.–

Pandor was briefing the media on the ANC’s manifesto priority six at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg on Friday.

She highlighted the country’s active involvement in addressing conflicts in various war-torn African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique.

Pandor emphasised that South Africa has deployed soldiers and engaged in diplomatic initiatives to establish peace in these regions, underscoring the ANC’s dedication to progressive internationalism and collaboration.

Silencing the sound of guns

“The ANC fully supports our government’s efforts to try and silence the guns on the African continent,” Pandor said.

“South Africa played a key role in bringing about the Ethiopia-Tigray Peace Agreement, commonly known as the Pretoria Agreement, which was signed on November 2 2022, here in South Africa.

“South Africa is also involved in conflict-resolution efforts in Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and many other parts of Africa, where tensions are flaring up.”

She shed light on South Africa’s role in international peace efforts, particularly in the ongoing and protracted war in Ukraine.

Pandor also mentioned President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s leadership in spearheading African peace missions beyond the continent, with a delegation comprising leaders from Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Senegal, and Uganda.

According to the minister, the delegation travelled to both Ukraine and Russia in a bid to broker peace between the warring nations, demonstrating South Africa’s commitment to global peace initiatives.

Bilateral investment links

In addition to fostering peace, she stressed that these efforts also strengthen investment links with other countries.

She outlined an agenda that includes enhancing the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, promoting peace and socio-economic development in the Southern African Development Community, and collaborating with other nations to combat climate change and global inequality.

“We continue to work with like-minded and progressive countries and organisations across the globe to make sure this decision is realised.

“It is also worth mentioning that it was through the leadership of President Ramaphosa that the African Union became a full member of the G20 [an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the EU, and the African Union.

“This gives the African Union the same status as the European Union, which is part of the 19 other countries with the most developed or developing economies in the world.

“As part of the achievement, we can also boast of hosting one of the most successful Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa [Brics] summits, which saw the expansion of membership to include other countries of the South.

“It was particularly pleasing that two of the countries are from our continent, Egypt and Ethiopia,” Pandor said.

Strengthening trade ties

As South Africa continues to champion peace and collaboration on the international stage, Pandor reiterated the ANC’s commitment to building a better Africa and a better world through development, peace, and equitable partnerships.

“The purpose of priority six [of the ANC election manifesto] is to not only build a better Africa and a better world by supporting development and peace efforts on our continent and across the world, but also to strengthen trade and investment links with other countries.

“As a progressive organisation, we will continue to lobby and mobilise through party-to-party relations and strive for growth by ensuring that our policies on regional integration cover the movement of goods and people and resolve the issue of undocumented immigration.

“Through these priorities, we will work towards achieving the National Development Plan 2030 objectives to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content