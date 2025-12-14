SA Jewish Board of Deputies condemns Sydney attack

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) expresses its heartfelt solidarity and sympathy with the Australian Jewish community following the heinous terror attack in Sydney as the community joined to light Chanukah candles. We condemn this despicable shooting against Jewish people congregating for the first night of Hanukkah.

This horror of this vicious terror attack resulted in the callous death of 11 community members with 29 seriously injured. We remember the antisemitic rhetoric that has been circulating in Australia in the years since the October 7 massacre, including vicious chants outside the Sydney Opera House for calls to “gas Jews”. There is no doubt that these threatening words lead to action and all governments, including ours in South Africa, should take these calls seriously.

As South African Jewry light our Hanukkah candles this evening, we will be thinking and praying for the Sydney community and for the full recovery of those injured. Our condolences go to the families and friends of those murdered in this brutal shooting. We call on our community to attend the Channukah lightings around the country so we can unite in support for the Jews of Sydney at this very difficult time. Now is the time to ensure that the light shines during such a dark day for world Jewry.

The SAJBD leadership will attend communal candlelightings in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

Kahn is the national director of SAJBD.