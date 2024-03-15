SA joins the world to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina will join the National Consumer Commission in commemorating World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) at the University of the Free State. The day is globally celebrated on March 15.

In recent months the country has been battling a series of incidents of food poisoning and even fatalities. These were caused by consuming contaminated foods and snacks at our schools and spaza shops.

Bitter-sweet one for SA kids

As the country joins the world in commemorating the World Consumer Rights Day today, the occasion is a somewhat bitter-sweet one for the country, in light of these incidents.

The Eastern Cape is the province that has seen the highest number of these incidents. Scores of learners had to be rushed to hospital with symptoms of food poisoning. This happened on numerous occasions, as recent as in February this year.

In other provinces such as Gauteng, there has been numerous fatalities after young children had consumed snacks bought at local spaza shops. All these point to unhygienic, contaminated foodstuffs consumed by children, mostly bought at township spaza shops. Hopefully, the activities at today’s event will also focus on keeping innocent children safe from eating these deadly foods.

Safe products, safe consumers

The theme for this year’s WCRD is “Safe Products, Safe Consumers: Fostering Accountability and Compliance”. It sheds light on the critical issue of product safety within the South African consumer market.

It emphasises the imperative for suppliers to adhere to the regulations enforced by various consumer protection bodies in the country.

A series of consumer education and business compliance initiatives are already underway ahead of WCRD. These are led by various regulators in the consumer space, They are undertaken under the umbrella of the Consumer Protection Forum (CPF).

These efforts are geared towards empowering consumers on their rights and ensuring compliance among suppliers.

Symposium with stakeholders

As part of these activities, the University of the Free State will also host a symposium tomorrow. It will focus on food safety and the roles of relevant stakeholders in guaranteeing consumer safety.

The focus will be on that consumers purchase and consume goods meeting the required safety standards.

Gina will deliver a keynote address highlighting the significance of consumer rights and government’s commitment to ensuring consumer safety.

“WCRD serves as a crucial reminder of the responsibilities we hold as custodians of consumer interests. It is imperative that we continue to foster accountability and compliance among suppliers to safeguard the well-being of consumers.

High safety standards

“This year’s theme underscores the importance of ensuring that products entering the market meet the highest safety standards. Thereby instilling confidence among consumers.

“Through collaborative efforts with stakeholders and rigorous enforcement of consumer protection regulations, we can create an environment where consumers can make informed choices and trust in the safety and quality of the products they purchase.

“I look forward to engaging with fellow advocates and stakeholders during the celebrations. This as we reaffirm our commitment to protecting consumer rights,” she said.

