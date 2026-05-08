SA labels Ghana’s AU escalation on xenophobia claims ‘regrettable’

South Africa has described Ghana’s decision to escalate concerns about alleged xenophobic attacks to the African Union as “regrettable”, warning against approaches that risk deepening continental tensions while insisting the country remains committed to Pan-African solidarity and the rule of law.

The strongly worded response from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) follows Ghana’s formal request for the African Union to debate what it termed “Xenophobic Attacks in the Republic of South Africa against African Nationals” during the upcoming AU Mid-Year Coordination Summit in Egypt next month.

‘Government acted swiftly’

In a lengthy diplomatic statement issued on Thursday, South Africa acknowledged recent confrontations involving immigrants in some communities but said government had acted swiftly to condemn violence and deploy law enforcement authorities.

“South Africa remains open to continued diplomatic engagement and constructive dialogue with any state on matters of mutual concern, hence South Africa finds Ghana’s decision to escalate concerns about irregular migration to the African Union regrettable,” the department stated on Friday.

The use of the word “regrettable” signals Pretoria’s growing discomfort with Ghana’s move to internationalise the matter at continental level.

‘President condemned attacks’

The South African government said President Cyril Ramaphosa had already condemned citizens who took the law into their own hands during Freedom Day commemorations on April 27.

“We did not walk alone into freedom. We were carried by a tide of solidarity from the nations of Africa,” Ramaphosa said in remarks quoted by Dirco.

“It cannot be, and it must never be, that we trample into the dust the African fellowship that made our freedom possible.”

Ramaphosa also warned against allowing concerns over illegal immigration to fuel prejudice against fellow Africans.

“We must not allow these concerns to give rise to xenophobia,” he said.

Lamola engaged counterparts

Pretoria further revealed that International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola had held “intensive engagements” with several African foreign ministers and ambassadors, including counterparts from Ghana and Nigeria, to assure them that authorities were addressing the incidents.

The government also pushed back against claims circulating on social media that Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals had been killed during recent unrest.

“There is no credible evidence to draw this conclusion at this stage,” the statement said.

South Africa accused some online users of circulating “manipulated footages and divisive narratives including fake videos”.

In a significant diplomatic counterpunch, Pretoria suggested that migration pressures affecting South Africa stem from broader governance and economic problems across the continent.

Push and pull factors of migration

Should the AU proceed with Ghana’s proposed debate, South Africa said it would seek to table its own agenda item focusing on the “push and pull factors of migration”, including governance, democracy and the rule of law in African countries.

South Africa also defended its immigration record, arguing that it hosts approximately three million migrants, with around 90 percent originating from other African countries.

The government said this effectively made South Africa “the largest host of African immigrants in the world”.

At the same time, Pretoria acknowledged that unemployment, service delivery frustrations and undocumented migration had contributed to periodic tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

Dirco further disclosed that the Border Management Authority had deported 500 000 people since April 2023 as part of efforts to tighten immigration controls.

The statement also appeared to subtly turn the spotlight back onto Ghana by noting that some of South Africa’s proposed migration measures mirror legislative interventions already adopted by Accra.

Despite the diplomatic friction, Pretoria insisted that South Africa would continue leading “with a Pan-African heart”.

“Migration must be managed through cooperation, compassion and continental responsibility,” Lamola said.

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