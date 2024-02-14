SA medical doctors underpaid by 13%, says industry body

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has voiced its displeasure with the working conditions and underpayment of doctors.

Dr Mzulungile Nodikida, the recently appointed CEO of Sama, told a media briefing on Wednesday that the doctors receive inadequate compensation for the amount of labour and responsibility they perform.

“We have done a study, and we now know that doctors are earning 13% less than what they should be earning,” Nodikida said.

“This is across the board, especially in the public sector. We are far behind.”

He mentioned this prior to the association’s annual conference, which will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from Thursday to Saturday.

Zero-percent growth

He disclosed that the public sector experienced zero-percent growth in 2020, which completely reversed everything.

He explained: “The middle layer, which is the bulk of clinicians, was not touched by any increment.

“We are sitting with a 2009 problem that has not been solved, and when the ministry does not have the money to pay the current number, we are going to struggle when we are negotiating the future number.”

According to him, doctors’ current pay should have started in 2015.

In response to the health minister’s statement regarding jobless doctors, Sama chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, stated that merely increasing funding would not solve the problem.

“We have heard what the minister of health said during his address at the Sona [State of the Nation Address] debate on Tuesday,” Mzukwa said.

“Putting in funding will not be a silver bullet, as they put it. Because we are going to have the minister at the conference, many other issues will be addressed.”

Health ombudsman findings

Mzukwa cited the findings of the previous health ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba, who indicated that the healthcare industry lacked leadership and governance.

“If you do not fix water in the municipalities, you cannot have a health sector that is reformed. Each sector must speak to the healthcare system,” Mzukwa said.

According to Mzukwa, the government must begin appreciating the talent and calibre of South African doctors.

“These are highly skilled professionals who are sought after in the world, and yet in their country of birth, they are either underpaid or unemployed.

“It is sad to see them considering moving abroad because of the state of our health sector.”

Mzukwa added that the Sama has had discussions with the doctors, and they do not want to leave the country.

“They want to serve their communities and also have families here. It cannot be that the government will allow these young, innovative minds to leave when there’s obvious shortages on the ground.”

