SA mourns broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane, poet Jessica Mbangeni

As the country closes Women’s Month, South Africa woke up to news of the loss of two female icons. The family of celebrated versatile news anchor and radio presenter Thabiso Sikwane confirmed her passing this morning.

As the country was reeling in shock, came news of popular praise singer, poet and activist Jessica Mbangeni’s passing.

Sikwane and Mbangeni’s families announced on Saturday the passing of their loved ones.

Sikwane was married to former Metro FM radio personality Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane. The former husband had just interviewed her on his podcast What A Weekend (WAW) on Friday. In the interview, both personalities were talking about their lives, love and children.

Ex-wife of Dj “Fresh” Sikwane

The Sikwanes were co-parenting their four kids following their amicable divorce. Thabiso was a legendary broadcaster who never shied away from speaking about her love for family and life in general.

In the announcement of her passing, the Sikwane and Matladi families said that the broadcaster left an indelible mark on colleagues and audiences alike.

“During her illustrious career on Radio and TV she produced, hosted and covered significant events. She shaped narratives, and inspired many. We are deeply saddened by this loss and pray her legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” said the family in the statement.

Illustrious radio career

Sikwane made her presence on YFM as a news reader. There she was working alongside her ex-husband and Thato Mataboge. Their show sparked flames during that time.

Sikwane also worked with DJ Fresh and Kyllex to produce the banger house song titled Stay Real.

She also worked at SA FM, Kaya FM and Power FM.

Beloved poet

Meanwhile, Mbangeni’s family described her as a beacon of light and a source of inspiration to many.

“Her contribution to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader and cultural ambassador were immeasurable. And her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched,” said the family.

Mbangeni performed at many high-profile events in the country. These include at government events, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was a keynote speaker. As well as many ANC gatherings.

