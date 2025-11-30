SA National Day of Prayer 2025 draws throngs of devotees to FNB Stadium

Over 35 religious and faith-based organisations gathered for the annual National Prayer Day at the FNB Stadium outside Johannesburg on Sunday.

Preachers from all denominations and faiths were each granted a turn at the podium to say a prayer for the country which, to all intents and purposes, is troubled.

It is a yearly crusade held under the aegis of the Motsepe Foundation.

It would appear that some faithful have their prayers answered even before they get to the stadium.

Businessman Daniel Dube, the director of Khwezi Security and VIP Protection is one of those whose prayers the Force appears to have heeded before the gathering.

The 52-year-old Dube’s company has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting VVIPs, VIPs, in designated pitch areas — including His Grace, the Right Reverend Bishop Dr Barnabas Lekganyane, leader of one of the biggest churches in Southern Africa, the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) — during the South African National Day of Prayer currently under way at the historic stadium.

Grateful for the opportunity

The event, largely dominated by the ZCC which has branches across all nine provinces and neighbouring countries, has over the years grown into one of the country’s biggest spiritual gatherings. Since its inception in 2019, it has brought together churches from diverse backgrounds under one national platform.

“I feel very honoured to have been given such a big task. I have done some big gigs before, but I must be honest, this one is extremely big,” said Dube from the citrus-rich village of Zebediela in Limpopo.

As in previous years, the prayer day is expected to draw more than 120 000 worshippers. It is an interfaith event that brings together leaders from South Africa’s largest religious and faith-based organisations. Representatives from Anglican, Orthodox Jewish, Muslim and other faith communities have addressed attendees over the years.

Addressing social ills

Yesterday, Motsepe Foundation CEO Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe told the SABC that the day aims to foster unity and social cohesion in an effort to collectively address the many social ills facing South Africa.

Based on historical and current event information, the Motsepe Foundation’s annual National Day of Prayer typically attracts prominent figures from across society — including high-level government officials, traditional leaders, influential businesspeople and senior religious leaders.

In 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa, then serving as Deputy President, participated in the event. In recent years he or other senior government representatives have continued to attend. The Motsepe Foundation has confirmed that government and business leaders, along with senior representatives from major political parties, usually form part of the gathering.

Typical of a religious gathering, the attendees are spoilt for choice in terms of gospel music from church choirs and established SA acts.

