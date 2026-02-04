SA rallies behind Sejobe family after death of beloved security guard David

South Africans have rallied together in an outpouring of grief and generosity following the death of David Sejobe, a beloved security guard at MultiChoice’s Randburg offices whose warm and friendly gestures made him an unforgettable presence.

A BackaBuddy campaign titled Supporting the Sejobe Family in Memory of David was launched to assist with funeral costs and immediate financial needs after his sudden passing.

Sejobe was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while cycling on January 30. News of his death sent shockwaves across social media platforms. Colleagues, commuters and members of the public who had grown accustomed to his friendly waves and ever-present smile remembered him fondly in their social media posts.

Remembered for his discipline, charisma

Beyond his role as a security guard, Sejobe was admired for his discipline and resilience. He famously cycled long distances to work daily, a lifestyle routine he adopted after being diagnosed with diabetes and asthma. His commitment to self-care and his positive spirit earned him national attention in the past. It turned him into a quiet symbol of perseverance and dignity.

The funds from the BackaBuddy campaign will go directly to Sejobe’s family. Organisers have described the public’s response as a reflection of how deeply Sejobe’s presence resonated with ordinary South Africans.

Many contributors have shared personal stories of brief but memorable encounters with Sejobe. These range from simple waves to warm greetings that brightened otherwise ordinary daily commutes.

Service providers join in

Inspired by Sejobe’s story, some service providers have also come forth in aid of the family. One such is Pitso Maleka, the founder of PM Grave Closure. “We help families with everything from finding an undertaker, tombstones, catering to handling all the logistics,” Maleka said.

“With the family of Ntate David, I reached out to offer all our services for free. The burial and tombstone will be done at no cost.”

Maleka confirmed that arrangements are currently underway with an undertaker in Venda, where Sejobe will be laid to rest, in accordance with his family’s wishes.

“We want to give Ntate David a beautiful send-off. Not just a funeral, but a proper send-off that honours who he was,” he said.

Tributes for Sejobe continue to pour in online and at the MultiChoice offices in Randburg.

Information regarding the car that hit Sejobe is still being gathered by police as they continue to investigate.

