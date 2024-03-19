SA sends extradition request to eSwatini for AKA murder suspects

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has transmitted a request by South Africa for the extradition of brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from the Kingdom of eSwatini (Swaziland).

Two brothers wanted for murder

The two are wanted back in South Africa for their alleged involvement in the murder of South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Forbes was shot dead in a brazen attack outside a Durban restaurant in February last year. The rapper was killed alongside his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. Motsoane was allegedly killed in the line of fire, AKA was the target, not him.

“The request is made in terms of the Extradition Treaty between South Africa and eSwatini, dated October 4 1968, and in terms of the SADC Protocol on Extradition dated October 3 2002, to which both countries are signatories. The ministry stands ready to give its highest level of co-operation to its counterparts in the Kingdom of eSwatini,” the department said in a statement.

Magudumana alleges assault in prison

Meanwhile, the Department of Correctional Services (DSC) said it is investigating a case of assault filed by controversial doctor Nandipha Magudumana.

Magudumana is currently being held at the women’s section of the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad. This in connection with the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

“The DCS is investigating the circumstances following what was said to be a prayer meeting. This was in a different cell from Magudamana’s. Reports of an alleged altercation and a push against the grills can be confirmed.

Consulting with lawyers on the matter

“DCS officials advised Magudumana to open a criminal case when she reported that she was allegedly assaulted. But she opted to discuss it with her lawyers first. Furthermore, DCS healthcare officials conducted an examination on her and found no visible injuries.

“The safety and well-being of inmates is our utmost priority. And we take such allegations seriously. Hence, this incident is under investigation,” the DCS said.

SAnews.gov.za

