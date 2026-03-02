SA urges citizens to report to embassies as tensions escalate in Middle East

The government has asked its Middle Eastern citizens to get in touch with South African embassies and consulates to make sure they are registered and that their location is known.

The call follows escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the US, which have led to widespread airspace closures across the region. The conflict has also left many South Africans stranded and unable to return home.

The conflict has triggered what officials describe as the most severe disruption to global air travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of flights have been affected, and major hubs, including the Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport, have suspended operations.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said its capacity to assist citizens in certain areas may be limited.

The department warned that face-to-face consular services might not be available during emergencies and that assistance could be constrained depending on a person’s location.

Evacuation plans in place

Clayson Monyela, the spokesperson for the department, said on social media platform X that it is maintaining contact with South Africans in the region.

“We are in touch with South Africans using various communications platforms. Our systems do work.

“Every country’s diplomatic mission has evacuation plans. Various interventions and options are being explored,” Monyela said.

The government has advised citizens to remain vigilant, follow official updates, and maintain regular contact with South African missions as the situation develops.

The office of the South African ambassador in the Middle East added that South Africa’s support in the region is limited.

“It could be assumed that face-to-face consular assistance will not be possible in an emergency, and the South African government may be unable to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location,” said the office in a statement.

Among the people who have been vocal about their safety in the United Arab Emirates are former Umhlobo Wenene presenter Siphiwe “Spitch” Nzawumbi and influencer Eva Modika, who travelled to Dubai to celebrate her birthday.

