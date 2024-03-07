SA wants ICJ to intervene more as war on Gaza escalates

The government has petitioned the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for additional measures against Israel over its actions in Gaza.

This move comes in response to what South Africa describes as a dire situation, with Palestinians in Gaza facing the threat of starvation.

In January, the ICJ ruled in favour of South Africa, stating that there was a plausible case of genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians.

The court ordered Israel to take steps to prevent genocide, to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, and to report back to South Africa within a month.

However, the court refrained from ordering a ceasefire, the maximum provisional measure sought by South Africa.

Imminent famine in Gaza

In its latest application filed on Wednesday, South Africa warned of an imminent famine in Gaza and called for urgent action to prevent further suffering.

“Regrettably, Israel has not complied with the court’s binding order but has instead escalated its genocidal acts against the Palestinian people,” said the Presidency.

“On February 15 2024, following a letter to the court from South Africa in response to Israel’s threatened assault on Rafah, the court reminded Israel that ‘the perilous situation [in Rafah] demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated’ by it on January 26 2024, which included Israel’s obligation to ensure ‘the safety and security of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip’.”

The Presidency underscored the pressing nature of the situation, asserting that the Gaza population could not bear any further delay.

The application urges the ICJ to mandate Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza, lift the blockade, and ensure the provision of essential supplies including food, water, fuel, shelter, and medical aid.

South Africa stressed the urgency of the matter, requesting the ICJ to forgo a hearing given the extreme circumstances.

Stop loss of life

“Time is running out for the Palestinians. It is already too late for the 30 000 people who have lost their lives in Gaza since the start of the conflict.

“The world has an obligation to do whatever can be done immediately to stop further suffering and loss of life.

“The threat of an all-out famine has now materialised. The court needs to act now to stop the imminent tragedy by immediately and effectively ensuring that the rights it has found are threatened under the Genocide Convention are protected.

“The people of Gaza cannot wait.”

Expressing concern over Israel’s compliance with the previous court order, South Africa accused Israel of persisting in its acts and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of all hostages and detainees.

“Under the Genocide Convention, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians — including through mass starvation and destruction of food systems — amounts to genocide,” said the Presidency.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content