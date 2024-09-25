SA Weather Service forecasts fluctuating temperatures, but warmer

South Africa is set to experience a mix of warm and cool temperatures in the coming days, with a significant drop in temperatures and even light snowfall expected later this month, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS). But prepare for fluctuating temperatures and possible snow in high-lying areas over the next week.

This after the weekend’s freezing temperatures and snowfall in some parts of the country caused havoc on the roads, resulting in one fatality.

Warm conditions across the country

SAWS forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela provided an outlook for the week ahead. The forecast highlighted warm conditions across much of the country.

“Today we are expecting just warm temperatures over the central parts. These are ranging between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. That’s on average in the Northern Cape province.

“In Gauteng, the weather will be cooler in the south but warm in the northern areas. Maximum temperatures will reach about 25 degrees in the north. And about 24 to 22 degrees over the southern parts,” Thobela said.

The Eastern Cape will experience varied conditions. With cool weather in the northeastern parts but warmer and even hot temperatures in the south.

“It will be quite cool over most parts of the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape. But will be warm over most of the province and hot over the southern parts,” he explained.

Cooler conditions in the Western Cape

The Western Cape, meanwhile, will see cooler conditions in the west but warmer weather in the east.

“Just warm temperatures are expected across the country,” Thobela said.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Thobela forecasted hot temperatures in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga. With highs of 34 degrees Celsius, and similarly warm to hot conditions in Limpopo.

“It will be warm over most parts of the country. With maximums between 25 and 30 degrees over the central parts,” he noted.

He said that cooler weather will persist in the Western Cape, especially along the west coast. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 22 degrees.

The heat is set to continue through the week, especially in Limpopo and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. With hot conditions predicted for the 26th and 27th of September.

“It will be hot over most parts of Limpopo on the 26th and 27th,” Thobela said.

Central regions like the Free State, North West, and Gauteng will remain warm during this period.

Significant drop in temperature later this month

However, a significant temperature drop is expected later in the month, starting on the 29th of September.

“It will be cold over the southern parts, and the Western Cape will be very cold. With maximums ranging between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius,” Thobela said.

The Eastern Cape will remain cool, with colder conditions in the central and southwestern parts.

On the 30th of September, cold conditions will spread to KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Free State.

KZN, Mpumalanga and Free State to get a cold snap next month

“There is some light snow expected over the highland areas of the Eastern Cape. As well as the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the border of Lesotho. This is between the 30th [of September] and the 1st of October,” Thobela revealed. Though he assured that the snowfall would be light.

The cold snap will extend to the escarpment of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal on the 1st of October. With temperatures starting to recover by the 2nd.

South Africans are advised to prepare for fluctuating temperatures and possible snow in high-lying areas over the next week.

SAnews.gov.za

