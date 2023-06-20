SABC appoints Nada Wotshela as its acting CEO

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has resolved to appoint Nada Wotshela as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) effective July 1 2023.

The state broadcaster is still in the process of recruiting a new GCEO.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the board is confident of Wotshela’s abilities in steering the public broadcaster during this time.

“We implore the SABC’s stakeholders, internally and externally, to support her during this period. Wotshela is a seasoned broadcaster with more than 20 years of working experience at the SABC – with 12 of these years in senior management and executive roles,” said the SABC.

She possesses both the technical knowledge and the leadership skills of public broadcasting and is currently serving as Group Executive for Radio at the SABC.

