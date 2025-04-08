SABC attributes Afrikaans news bulletin gaffe to scheduling error

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued a public apology after its Afrikaans television news bulletin failed to air in its regular weekend slot on Saturday and Sunday, sparking widespread concern among viewers.

The broadcaster attributed the disruption to a scheduling error, assuring the public that it was an isolated incident and not a sign of plans to discontinue Afrikaans news programming.

Acknowledged the oversight

In a detailed statement, SABC management acknowledged the oversight, calling it unacceptable. It also confirmed that internal “consequence management processes” are underway to address the lapse.

“This should not have happened,” the statement read, emphasising the seriousness with which the broadcaster is treating the matter.

The SABC moved quickly to dispel rumours of a deliberate shift away from Afrikaans, a language spoken by millions of South Africans and one of the country’s 11 official languages.

The weekend glitch fuelled fears within Afrikaans-speaking communities that their language was being side lined. This is a sentiment amplified by advocacy groups and social media campaigns.

In response, the SABC reiterated its commitment to linguistic diversity. “There is no plan or decision to discontinue or deprioritise Afrikaans news.”

Bulletin will continue

The broadcaster confirmed that the Afrikaans bulletin will continue airing weekdays at 20.30pm on S3 and weekends at 6pm on SABC 2, as per its regular schedule.

The SABC hinted at a broader content strategy set to roll out in the new financial year, The new strategy is aimed at bolstering its multilingual offerings, including Afrikaans.

While details remain forthcoming, the broadcaster framed this as part of its constitutional mandate to provide equitable access to news across all official languages.

“Afrikaans remains an important part of our public broadcasting mandate, just as all South African languages are,” the statement affirmed.

The SABC extended a heartfelt apology to viewers, particularly those in Afrikaans-speaking communities who felt aggrieved by the disruption. It also welcomed ongoing engagement with the public, civil society, and political parties. The broadcaster also pledged transparency and inclusivity moving forward.

