SABC executive news producer robbed

An SABC current affairs executive news producer was attacked and robbed at their headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, and ended up in a hospital for 21 days.

The matter was under wraps, and even other staff members weren’t informed about it.

The SABC, a national key point, is supposed to have high security. But the executive producer was attacked in the VIP parking area that is for special use. The area used by ministers and other high-profile individuals going to the national broadcaster for interviews.

Sunday World can confirm that robbers, using the stolen banking apps on the producer’s phone, cleaned her two bank accounts. This forced her to pay her own medical bills despite suffering an injury at work.

Allegedly robbed at the steps of the broadcaster’s premises

On May 4 this year, at about 10.30am, three men attacked and robbed the producer. This happened as she was waiting for her mother on the steps at the SABC. She she had just returned from Durban, where she was covering the elections.

Hannes du Buisson, president of the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media, and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu), confirmed the incident. He told Sunday World yesterday that the executive producer wasn’t the victim of a robbery within the SABC premises.

“She isn’t the first person to be robbed within the SABC premises, even though they are a national key point. And they have not done anything about these incidents,” Du Buisson said.

He said he doesn’t understand why the SABC failed to inform its staff members so they could be more vigilant.

“The more they conceal these incidents, the more innocent people, especially staff members, will face attacks.”

SABC HR accused of being ‘inhumane’

He said that the SABC human resources department “was so inhumane”.

“One of the senior HR managers told the victim to get over it,” he said.

Sunday World has seen a report that suggests that the executive spent 21 days in hospital after the attack.

She is now undergoing outpatient psychological and occupational therapy treatments. And the doctors have booked her off until sometime in October.

The executive producer’s leave days had already run out, according to an SABC source who spoke to Sunday World yesterday.

“The SABC didn’t pay her medical bills even though she was attacked at work. They didn’t even pay for her counselling. And now they expect her to report back to work so it can be business as usual,” the source said.

Du Buisson also confirmed that the SABC had allegedly ill-treated the executive producer.

“The HR at the SABC failed this employee, they didn’t deal with the matter at all,” Du Buisson said.

SABC spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said yesterday that the executive producer “was mugged within the SABC premises”.

“This incident is regrettable, and the SABC views it in a serious light,” she said.

Seapolelo failed to answer specific questions. However, she confirmed that the SABC was engaging directly with the victim, as well as the union representing her.

SABC says it has taken action to support the staff member

“It is also imperative to note that the SABC, through its Protection Services department, engaged law enforcement authorities regarding this matter,” she explained.

She added that the SABC has reached out to the victim to offer her an internal wellness intervention.

“This matter has also been referred for the attention of the Acting Group Executive for Human Resources. It is receiving the urgency required. The team is working on the matter together with the Department of Employment and Labour,” she said.

