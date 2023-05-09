SABC flags fake statement on new car radio licence fee

The SABC has flagged a statement released on Monday about car radio licences as fake.

News of a new car radio licence fee, which was widely circulated on social media platforms, caused consumers to scratch their heads at the shocking development.

The statement, which carried an SABC letterhead, stated that the public broadcaster has decided to implement a fee for car radios.

It goes on to suggest that the move has been made to generate revenue for the SABC due to a decline in revenue derived from TV licences, and attributes the decline to the growing popularity of streaming services including Netflix.

Mmoni Seapolelo, SABC acting group executive: corporate affairs and marketing, said: “The South African Broadcasting Corporation would like to alert the public of a fake media statement which is circulating on various social media platforms titled introduction of radio licences as part of SABC’s drive to generate revenue.

“The SABC has not issued any media statement making such public pronouncements regarding licences for car radios.”

The false statement gives the impression that all South Africans who utilise motor vehicles with radios will be required to always carry a car radio licence with them.

It further suggests that these licences cost R401 a year and are required to be renewed annually to remain valid.

